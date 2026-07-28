UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 23,350 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $33,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE UNH opened at $416.89 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62. The firm has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $408.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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