UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

UNH opened at $416.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.53 and a 200-day moving average of $346.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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