UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 58,695 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $141,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson set a $512.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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