UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after buying an additional 2,410,128 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,006 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,294,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $528,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $429.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $425.20 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $434.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.79 and a 200 day moving average of $340.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on UNH to $480 from $440 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Truist price target raise

Truist raised its price target on UNH to $480 from $440 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum ahead of earnings. KeyCorp price target raise

KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to UNH’s turnaround efforts, stronger cash flow, and renewed earnings growth as reasons the stock has rallied sharply this year. UnitedHealth Stock on a Tear Ahead of Earnings

Analysts and market commentary point to UNH’s turnaround efforts, stronger cash flow, and renewed earnings growth as reasons the stock has rallied sharply this year. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that the company’s AI investment plan could improve efficiency and support future profits, strengthening the bull case if execution is solid. UnitedHealth Is Investing $1.5 Billion in AI

Investors are betting that the company’s AI investment plan could improve efficiency and support future profits, strengthening the bull case if execution is solid. Neutral Sentiment: UNH reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and traders are focused on whether the company can meet expectations and potentially reach a new high after its recent run-up. UnitedHealth Reports Earnings Thursday

UNH reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and traders are focused on whether the company can meet expectations and potentially reach a new high after its recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlights UnitedHealth’s sensitivity to broader healthcare trends, including Medicare Advantage reimbursement changes and industry-wide cost pressures, which could influence results but are not yet a clear positive or negative. Eyes On Elevance Health, UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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