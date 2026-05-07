UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UNH opened at $367.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is $302.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.89. The firm has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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