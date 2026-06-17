UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $154,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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