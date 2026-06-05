UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,276,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $397.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $404.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $345.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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