UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Decreased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.64.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $355.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $424.12. The company has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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