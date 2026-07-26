UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Cut by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 306,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $408.00 and its 200-day moving average is $345.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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