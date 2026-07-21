Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 790,050 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up approximately 7.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Unity Software worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

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Unity Software Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of U stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $360,053.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 370,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,375.72. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 19,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $516,664.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 730,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,843,275.42. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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