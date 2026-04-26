Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 36,308 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,224 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.31% of Travel + Leisure worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

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Travel + Leisure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travel + Leisure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — TNL posted EPS and revenue slightly above consensus, showing modest top- and bottom-line outperformance that supports near-term cash flow and dividend visibility. Read More.

Q1 beat — TNL posted EPS and revenue slightly above consensus, showing modest top- and bottom-line outperformance that supports near-term cash flow and dividend visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call tone was constructive — management reiterated guidance, emphasized underwriting strength and committed to capital returns (dividend + buybacks), which underpins longer-term shareholder support. Read More.

Earnings-call tone was constructive — management reiterated guidance, emphasized underwriting strength and committed to capital returns (dividend + buybacks), which underpins longer-term shareholder support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider purchase — CFO Erik D. Hoag bought 1,000 shares at about $65.67, a small but timely buy that signals management confidence at current levels. Read More.

Insider purchase — CFO Erik D. Hoag bought 1,000 shares at about $65.67, a small but timely buy that signals management confidence at current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — Mizuho trimmed its price target slightly but kept an outperform stance; other shops remain generally constructive, producing a range of price targets and reinforcing analyst disagreement on near-term risks vs. upside. Read More.

Analyst actions mixed — Mizuho trimmed its price target slightly but kept an outperform stance; other shops remain generally constructive, producing a range of price targets and reinforcing analyst disagreement on near-term risks vs. upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market deep-dive notes mixed signals — coverage highlights expansion of the multi-brand strategy and VOI strength but flags model sensitivity to credit trends, leaving markets to weigh growth vs. credit risk. Read More.

Market deep-dive notes mixed signals — coverage highlights expansion of the multi-brand strategy and VOI strength but flags model sensitivity to credit trends, leaving markets to weigh growth vs. credit risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delinquency headlines driving the sell-off — recent coverage calling out early-stage delinquencies in newer loan vintages appears to have triggered the bulk of today’s downside and higher volume despite analyst reassurances on underwriting and member FICO. Read More.

Delinquency headlines driving the sell-off — recent coverage calling out early-stage delinquencies in newer loan vintages appears to have triggered the bulk of today’s downside and higher volume despite analyst reassurances on underwriting and member FICO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Perception vs. reality — some commentary frames the post‑earnings weakness as overblown but the narrative risk (credit headlines) is currently outweighing fundamentals in near-term trading. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $954.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, CFO Erik D. Hoag bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,670. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $122,901.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,284.43. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,738 shares of company stock worth $9,136,054. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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