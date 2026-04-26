Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.25% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $829,724,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,348,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $168,980,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 926,958 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,457,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 532,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $66,677,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 20.47%.The firm had revenue of $580.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 9,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $1,591,813.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,866,223.23. This trade represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 21,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $2,947,080.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,855,213.45. This trade represents a 30.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $5,427,114. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.14.

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Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company's product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

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