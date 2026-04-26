Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,412 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5,180.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 625.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voya Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.74 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Voya Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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