Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 69,779 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,590 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.23. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is 64.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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