Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,447 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 50,685 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.23% of First Busey worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 726.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 111.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Busey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on First Busey in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BUSE

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. First Busey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.62%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey NASDAQ: BUSE is a bank holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with roots tracing back to the founding of Busey Bank in 1868. As a regional financial institution, it offers a broad spectrum of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Its core activities include commercial lending, deposit-taking, and cash management, which are tailored to meet the needs of local communities across its operating footprint.

In addition to traditional banking operations, First Busey provides wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary aimed at high-net-worth clients and fiduciary accounts.

See Also

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