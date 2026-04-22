Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,666 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $131,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,656,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,020,934,000 after purchasing an additional 463,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results slightly beat expectations: revenue of $5.203B (≈11.6% reported, 9.4% organic) and EPS $0.80 vs consensus $0.79 — a modest operational beat that supports the company’s growth narrative. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026

Q1 results slightly beat expectations: revenue of $5.203B (≈11.6% reported, 9.4% organic) and EPS $0.80 vs consensus $0.79 — a modest operational beat that supports the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts refreshed estimates ahead of earnings and maintained mostly constructive ratings, but some price targets were trimmed (e.g., Stifel, Truist), leaving upside but signaling caution on near‑term dynamics. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Boston Scientific Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Analysts refreshed estimates ahead of earnings and maintained mostly constructive ratings, but some price targets were trimmed (e.g., Stifel, Truist), leaving upside but signaling caution on near‑term dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity was observed ahead of the print (heavy call buying), which can amplify intraday volatility but is ambiguous on direction (speculation vs. hedging).

Unusually large call-option activity was observed ahead of the print (heavy call buying), which can amplify intraday volatility but is ambiguous on direction (speculation vs. hedging). Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm press releases were filed/issued alleging investor harm tied to events in the July 2025–Feb 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 4) keep litigation headlines in play and elevate headline risk. Pomerantz investor alert

Multiple securities‑class action notices and law‑firm press releases were filed/issued alleging investor harm tied to events in the July 2025–Feb 2026 period; lead‑plaintiff deadlines (May 4) keep litigation headlines in play and elevate headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reductions and visible insider selling noted in recent filings add to bearish positioning and may pressure sentiment even after a slight beat. Detailed institutional/insider moves were highlighted in market commentary and data summaries.

Large institutional reductions and visible insider selling noted in recent filings add to bearish positioning and may pressure sentiment even after a slight beat. Detailed institutional/insider moves were highlighted in market commentary and data summaries. Negative Sentiment: Shares had already been under pressure into earnings (recent YTD pullback and a 52‑week low reference in media), so the market appears to be de‑risking ahead of and immediately after the print. Blockonomi: 52‑week low coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.59.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE BSX opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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