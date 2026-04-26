Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.66 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,054 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,248 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,163,536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,511,920,000 after purchasing an additional 403,285 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,667,297 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,869,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,752,877 shares of the technology company's stock worth $918,969,000 after purchasing an additional 139,696 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,329 shares of the technology company's stock worth $358,728,000 after purchasing an additional 366,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,376 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $349,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $233.00 to $223.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1%

SBAC stock opened at $219.47 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 36.40%.The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

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