Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.70 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,531 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 147,700 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.55.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE BRX opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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