Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $151.61 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,375 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.20% of Monster Beverage worth $151,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company's stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 87.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $59,170,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 130.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.00.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Monster Beverage's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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