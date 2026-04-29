Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR - Free Report) by 786.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,235 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company's stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $92.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company's service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

See Also

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