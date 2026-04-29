Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.57 Million Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,122 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 80,355 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Sanmina worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,320 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,871,206.80. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Susquehanna started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Up 14.6%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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