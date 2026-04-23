Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $59.94 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:PNC opened at $225.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.69.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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