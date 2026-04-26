Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,594 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $42.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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