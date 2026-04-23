Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 117,717 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,589 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 117,717 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $87,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.34.

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Trending Headlines about NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on NKE, which supports near‑term sentiment among institutional investors. DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy

DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on NKE, which supports near‑term sentiment among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Smart Insider named Nike its "stock pick of the week" following renewed insider purchases, a bullish sign for investor confidence and insider conviction. Smart Insider Pick

Smart Insider named Nike its "stock pick of the week" following renewed insider purchases, a bullish sign for investor confidence and insider conviction. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks analyst piece compares NIKE vs. adidas on share gains via digital expansion and innovation — useful for strategic context but not immediately market‑moving. NIKE vs adidas Analysis

A Zacks analyst piece compares NIKE vs. adidas on share gains via digital expansion and innovation — useful for strategic context but not immediately market‑moving. Neutral Sentiment: Media roundup mentions by commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) and reporting on hedge fund/ownership levels underscore ongoing market attention but contain mixed interpretations. Jim Cramer & Hedge Fund Coverage

Media roundup mentions by commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) and reporting on hedge fund/ownership levels underscore ongoing market attention but contain mixed interpretations. Negative Sentiment: Lululemon named ex‑Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as CEO; analysts warn questions about Nike’s recent struggles could follow her and spill into perceptions of the broader athletic apparel sector. This competitor hire and associated commentary may weigh on sentiment for NKE. Lululemon Hires Nike Veteran

Lululemon named ex‑Nike executive Heidi O’Neill as CEO; analysts warn questions about Nike’s recent struggles could follow her and spill into perceptions of the broader athletic apparel sector. This competitor hire and associated commentary may weigh on sentiment for NKE. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces argue Nike's turnaround is "not complete" and highlight a single problematic metric investors should watch (implying upside remains conditional). This raises caution until metric improvement is visible. Turnaround Not Complete

Analyst/commentary pieces argue Nike's turnaround is "not complete" and highlight a single problematic metric investors should watch (implying upside remains conditional). This raises caution until metric improvement is visible. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary highlights macro risks (tariffs, oil shocks, volatility) that have pressured Nike results and could continue to create earnings and margin headwinds. Macro Risks Coverage

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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