Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 12,310 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,960 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Crocs worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 278.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,217 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth $6,290,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $122.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.16 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Crocs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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