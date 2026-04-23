Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,615,001 Shares of Hecla Mining Company $HL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561,873 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,615,001 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.38% of Hecla Mining worth $49,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.9%

HL stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hecla Mining Company has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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