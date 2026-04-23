Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $81,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $954.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $953.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $892.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $576.26 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total transaction of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,626.70. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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