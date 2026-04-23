Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,582 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $62,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from a "cautious" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.60 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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