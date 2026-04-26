Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 172,486 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,486 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.20% of Gates Industrial worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 52,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 55,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,178 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,612 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:GTES opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.35 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Gates Industrial's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gates Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gates Industrial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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