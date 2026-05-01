Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 221,544 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 221,544 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,756,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $87,414,000 after purchasing an additional 578,169 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,942,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,597 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,951 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a pre-lease for a 1.2 million sq. ft. speculative development in Phoenix to a U.S. subsidiary of a global logistics company — 5‑year lease starting Dec. 1, 2026, initial cash rent $9.8M with 3.5% annual escalations; project cost ≈ $122M and an estimated development cash yield of ~8.0%, which boosts near‑term development returns and reduces leasing risk on a large asset. LXP Industrial Trust Leases 1.2 Million Square Foot Development Project in Phoenix

Signed a pre-lease for a 1.2 million sq. ft. speculative development in Phoenix to a U.S. subsidiary of a global logistics company — 5‑year lease starting Dec. 1, 2026, initial cash rent $9.8M with 3.5% annual escalations; project cost ≈ $122M and an estimated development cash yield of ~8.0%, which boosts near‑term development returns and reduces leasing risk on a large asset. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained full‑year 2026 adjusted FFO guidance of $3.22–$3.37, signaling confidence in underlying cash flow but leaving the midpoint roughly in line/slightly below some sell‑side expectations — this limits downside but also caps upside until execution is proven. LXP maintains 2026 adjusted FFO guidance

Management maintained full‑year 2026 adjusted FFO guidance of $3.22–$3.37, signaling confidence in underlying cash flow but leaving the midpoint roughly in line/slightly below some sell‑side expectations — this limits downside but also caps upside until execution is proven. Neutral Sentiment: Reported Q1 results showing $0.80 FFO/earnings and revenue of $85.95M (company materials/slides available); results were mixed year‑over‑year (revenue down ~3.3%) but management emphasized leasing growth and pipeline activity — the print provides context for guidance but didn’t dramatically change the outlook. LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Reported Q1 results showing $0.80 FFO/earnings and revenue of $85.95M (company materials/slides available); results were mixed year‑over‑year (revenue down ~3.3%) but management emphasized leasing growth and pipeline activity — the print provides context for guidance but didn’t dramatically change the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets/analysts flagged a slight miss on FFO versus certain consensus figures and flagged mixed metrics (Zacks noted a miss to its FFO and revenue estimates), which fuels caution that near‑term cash‑flow beats are not assured and could pressure the multiple if the company fails to convert development pipeline to income quickly. LXP Industrial (LXP) Misses Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.LXP Industrial Trust's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is currently 189.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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