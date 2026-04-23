Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 245,369 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686,265 shares of the company's stock after selling 245,369 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.28% of Invitation Home worth $47,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 369,831 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,672,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,381,000 after buying an additional 653,539 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 129,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company's stock worth $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 128,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $31.00 price objective on Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

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