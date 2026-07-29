Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,682 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,199 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,575 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,385 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Universal Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Trending Headlines about Universal Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. UHS reported adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share, ahead of the $5.94 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 8.3% year over year to $4.64 billion, surpassing the $4.58 billion forecast. Growth in acute-care and behavioral-health operations supported the performance. UHS Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates Despite Cost Pressures

UHS reported adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share, ahead of the $5.94 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 8.3% year over year to $4.64 billion, surpassing the $4.58 billion forecast. Growth in acute-care and behavioral-health operations supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted outpatient expansion opportunities. UHS views its Talkspace relationship as an accelerant for outpatient behavioral-health growth, potentially broadening access to services and supporting a less hospital-dependent growth model. Why UHS sees Talkspace as an accelerant for outpatient growth

UHS views its Talkspace relationship as an accelerant for outpatient behavioral-health growth, potentially broadening access to services and supporting a less hospital-dependent growth model. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases remain a potential support. UHS forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests of $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion and said it expects to remain “highly active” in buybacks. UHS forecasts 2026 adjusted EBITDA and buybacks

UHS forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests of $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion and said it expects to remain “highly active” in buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $194 price target, while Barclays retained Equal Weight but reduced its target to $168, indicating limited near-term conviction.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $194 price target, while Barclays retained Equal Weight but reduced its target to $168, indicating limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was lowered. UHS now expects 2026 EPS of $22.28 to $23.65, below the $23.44 consensus midpoint expectation, citing uncertainty surrounding Medicaid supplemental-payment reimbursements. Higher operating costs also remain a concern. Revenue guidance of $18.5 billion to $18.8 billion was maintained broadly in line with expectations. Universal Health Services cuts 2026 forecast

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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