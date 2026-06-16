University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3,018.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in ASML were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,551.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,378.24. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,913.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish note calling ASML “expensive, rare, but still worth buying,” with a $2,173 price target that implies meaningful upside. The article says ASML’s growth should be supported by EUV lithography demand, high-NA EUV adoption, installed-base services, and metrology/inspection sales. ASML: Expensive, Rare, But Still Worth Buying

Seeking Alpha published a bullish note calling ASML “expensive, rare, but still worth buying,” with a $2,173 price target that implies meaningful upside. The article says ASML’s growth should be supported by EUV lithography demand, high-NA EUV adoption, installed-base services, and metrology/inspection sales. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its buy rating on ASML, reinforcing the market’s view that the company remains a key beneficiary of AI and advanced semiconductor spending. MarketScreener coverage of Bernstein rating

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its rating on ASML, reinforcing the market’s view that the company remains a key beneficiary of AI and advanced semiconductor spending. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported purchases under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence in the business. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reported purchases under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains strong, with reports that chip stocks and semis-focused ETFs have been among the most-traded and have rallied sharply. That sector momentum is helping support ASML as a core supplier to the chip industry.

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains strong, with reports that chip stocks and semis-focused ETFs have been among the most-traded and have rallied sharply. That sector momentum is helping support ASML as a core supplier to the chip industry. Neutral Sentiment: Several opinion pieces argue that while ASML is strategically important for projects like Elon Musk’s “Terafab,” investors should be cautious because the stock is already trading at a premium valuation. These comments may temper upside but do not change the company’s fundamentals.

Several opinion pieces argue that while ASML is strategically important for projects like Elon Musk’s “Terafab,” investors should be cautious because the stock is already trading at a premium valuation. These comments may temper upside but do not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage suggests investors may prefer other AI/cash-flow names instead of ASML after its strong year-to-date and trailing earnings multiple expansion. This could create valuation headwinds if expectations get too high.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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