University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.36 and a 200 day moving average of $415.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Forget Robotaxis, Wall Street's Finally Asking the Real Tesla Question

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus.

Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Tesla Rated Hold as Global Delivery Strength Offsets U.S. Softness; $375 Price Target Reiterated

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Neutral Sentiment: Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver.

Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Exclusive: Tesla presented misleading ‘Full Self-Driving' safety data to European regulators

Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Negative Sentiment: Tesla also faced headlines about FSD scrutiny from Europe, which could slow adoption and raise approval hurdles for its autonomous-driving plans.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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