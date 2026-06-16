University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.4%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $254.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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