University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in Allegion PLC $ALLE

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Allegion Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ALLE opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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