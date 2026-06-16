University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 16,950 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $335,682,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,397,338 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $439,016,000 after buying an additional 129,651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $244,250,000 after acquiring an additional 315,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,939,212 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 984,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,430,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $127,087,000 after acquiring an additional 745,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Read Our Latest Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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