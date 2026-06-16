University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Invests $6.04 Million in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Trading Down 3.2%

MO stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Further Reading

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