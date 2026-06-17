University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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