University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,877 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 157,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $76,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

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Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $5,143,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,333.07. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,712,246.04. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,468 shares of company stock worth $357,970,302. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

UTHR opened at $549.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.45 and a 200 day moving average of $522.10. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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