University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,768 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,538.84. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $483,252.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,331.05. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,797. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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