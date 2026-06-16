University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Raises Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research set a $340.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

Read Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $485.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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