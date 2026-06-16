University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,152 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 50,708 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Motors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,072,695,000 after buying an additional 494,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 20,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,749,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,570. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 598,149 shares of company stock worth $49,307,358 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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