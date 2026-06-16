University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 52,427 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,427 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,914 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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