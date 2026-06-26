Unum Group $UNM Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,815 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Unum Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,919,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 484,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2%

UNM stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here