Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,361,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.69% of Unum Group worth $89,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $446,063,000 after acquiring an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,837,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $91.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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