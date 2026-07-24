Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Holdings Decreased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,179 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,487,514 shares during the period. Uranium Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Caxton Associates LLP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.69% of Uranium Energy worth $45,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after buying an additional 11,521,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after buying an additional 3,969,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,462,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $203,959,000 after buying an additional 2,453,744 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

See Also

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