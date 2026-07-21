Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Stock Position Trimmed by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 621,726 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.46% of Uranium Energy worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,038 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $76,134,000 after buying an additional 170,510 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 956,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here