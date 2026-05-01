US Bancorp DE Acquires 575 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $72,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,792.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,760.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,974.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 50.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,685.33.

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MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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