U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here